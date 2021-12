Winless no more: Lions top Vikes 29-27 for 1st W in Week 13

The Vikings (5-7) hurt their chances of earning a wild-card spot in the playoffs by losing a game they were favored to win by a touchdown — and led until the very last tick of the clock.

Minnesota has the dubious distinction of being the first team Detroit beat this year because it missed chances to score more often, and allowed an offensively challenged team to score more than 17 points for the first time since Week 1.

The Vikings, perhaps lulled to sleep in the first half by the Lions' gray “Color Rush” alternate uniforms that looked like pajamas, woke up with 16 points in the first 18 minutes after halftime.

Red-zone woes, though, will haunt them when they look back at how they let the Lions win. Minnesota had the ball inside the Detroit 20 twice in the first quarter, settling for field goals and a 6-0 lead, and Greg Joseph kicked another field goal in the third quarter after a drive stalled at the Lions 12.

Cousins connected on a third-and-goal from the 5 with a pass under the goal posts to a diving K.J. Osborn to pull within two early in the fourth quarter. Minnesota failed to convert on a pair of 2-point conversions in the second half, letting the Lions cling to a 23-21 lead early in the fourth period.

Detroit drove to the Vikings 38 on the ensuing possession and Goff tried to force a pass to T.J. Hockenson that was picked off by Cameron Dantzler. That led to the wild final minutes.

Goff finished 25 of 41 for 296 yards with three touchdowns, an interception and a fumble. St. Brown had 10 receptions for 86 yards — and the touchdown that set off a roar in Ford Field loud enough it might've been heard on Motor City streets.

Cousins was 30 of 40 for 340 yards with two touchdowns and a fumble. Jefferson had 11 receptions for a career-high 182 yards, taking advantage of an increased role when Adam Thielen was injured early in the game.

INJURIES

Vikings: Thielen injured his left ankle on the game’s opening drive and didn't return. He entered the game tied for the league lead with 10 receiving touchdowns. ... RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was inactive.

Lions: DT Nick Williams (left hand, wrist) and CB Jerry Jacobs (neck) were hurt during the game, but did return. ... RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) was inactive.

UP NEXT

Vikings: host Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Lions: play at Denver next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) reacts after catching a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Caption Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) reacts after catching a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Team officials look over Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Caption Team officials look over Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) forces Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) to fumble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Caption Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) forces Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) to fumble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Caption Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson runs ahead of the Detroit Lions defense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Caption Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson runs ahead of the Detroit Lions defense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings linebacker Troy Dye (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Caption Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings linebacker Troy Dye (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker sports an Oxford decal, honoring the students killed at the high school this week, during pregame of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Caption Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker sports an Oxford decal, honoring the students killed at the high school this week, during pregame of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya