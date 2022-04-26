Winner of Slovenia vote hopes to form government by mid-June

Golob said he would like to have an “operational” government before the start of the summer vacation season. He said he would seek wider support for what he described as “restructuring” the country for the next decade.
“We have to carry out an internal reform,” Golob said. “We will try to reach a national agreement for the new era in Slovenia.”
Jansa, the outgoing prime minister of Slovenia, has faced accusations of curbing civic liberties and pushing the traditionally moderate European Union nation of 2 million people to the right.
Robert Golob, left, the leader of the Freedom Movement party, attends a news conference after a meeting with President Borut Pahor, right, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The winner of last weekend's parliamentary election in Slovenia said after the meeting that he hopes to have a new government formed by mid-June. (AP Photo)
