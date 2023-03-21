'Winnie the Pooh' film pulled from Hong Kong cinemas

The Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration said it had approved the film and that the arrangements of local cinemas on the screening of approved films “are the commercial decisions of the cinemas concerned." It refused to comment on such arrangements.

A screening initially scheduled for Tuesday night in one cinema was canceled due to “technical reasons," the organizer said on Instagram.

Kenny Ng, a professor at Hong Kong Baptist University’s academy of film, refused to speculate on the reason behind the cancellation, but suggested the mechanism of silencing criticism appeared to be resorting to commercial decisions.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that returned to China's rule in 1997 with a promise of retaining its Western-style freedoms. But China imposed a national security law following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, leaving many dissidents silenced or jailed.

In 2021, the government tightened guidelines and authorised censors to ban films believed to have breached the sweeping law.

Ng said the city saw more cases of censorship over the last two years but mostly targeting non-commercial movies, such as independent short films.

“When there is a red line, then there are more taboos,” he said.