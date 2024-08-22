Winnipeg sends rights to McGroarty to Pittsburgh for Yager in prospect swap

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins swapped forward prospects Thursday, with the Jets getting Brayden Yager for the rights to Rutger McGroarty.

Yager was Pittsburgh’s first-round pick, the 14th selection overall, in the 2023 NHL draft.

Yager, 19, had 35 goals and 60 assists in 57 regular-season games for Moose Jaw last year. He added 11 goals and 16 assists to help his team win the Western Hockey League title.

McGroarty was Winning's first-round pick, going 14th overall in the 2022 draft. He had 16 goals and 36 assists in 36 games in college with Michigan this past season.

Both Yager and McGroarty played in the world junior hockey championships in Sweden this year.

McGroarty was the United States captain and had five goals and four assists as the Americans took the gold medal. Yager scored two goals with three assists for Canada, which finished fifth in the event.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

