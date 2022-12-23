Winter storm cancels flights, closes schools in Canada

Hydro One, Ontario’s largest electricity utility, said roughly 45,000 customers were without power as of 11 a.m. Hydro Ottawa said 25,000 customers were without power, mainly due to branches downing wires. In Quebec, many regions were expected to receive a mix of heavy snow, rain and strong winds.

The storm upended holiday travel plans for thousands of people as airlines preemptively canceled flights, with more disruptions expected.

WestJet, Canada’s second largest airline, announced late Thursday that it was canceling flights at airports in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. It announced 300 “proactive” flight cancellations on Friday for B.C., southern Ontario and Quebec due to the bad weather. That brought the airline’s total cancellations since Monday to 1,196, according to an emailed statement.

Air Canada said Friday that it had canceled “a number of flights” in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, including all of its flights out of Toronto’s downtown island airport, citing the storm, reduced airport capacity and operational constraints.

Rob Milton, who was travelling with his wife, said their flight to Quebec was canceled Friday morning out of Toronto’s Pearson airport, throwing a major wrench in the couple’s plans to celebrate Christmas in Quebec City. “We had a hotel in Quebec booked; we had to cancel it. We had restaurants; we had to cancel those. We had the whole weekend planned,” he said at the airport.

Daniel Araya, who was traveling with his family from Chile to Vancouver, was stuck at Pearson after his fight was delayed due to the weather.

“We really are hoping for a Christmas miracle,” he said. “We spent a lot of time to get here and it will be really sad if we can’t make it to Vancouver to see my sister.”

The Toronto Transit Commission took out of service 41 bus stops in hilly areas that are difficult to navigate in snowy and icy conditions. GO Transit, which serves the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, canceled express trains and reduced train service during peak times.

