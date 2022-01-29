Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds

In suburban Boston, a bundled-up Nicky Brown, 34, stood at the doors of Gordon’s liquor store in Waltham, waiting for it to open.

“My boyfriend is out driving a plow, and I had a bunch of cleaning to do at home, and I want a drink while I’m doing it,” she said, as she called the store to find out if it planned to open at all. “It’s a good day to stay inside and clean.”

Video on social media showed wind and waves battering North Weymouth, south of Boston, flooding streets with a slurry of frigid water. Other video showed a street underwater on Nantucket and waves crashing against the windows of a building in Plymouth.

In the seaside town of Newburyport, near the New Hampshire border, officials encouraged residents along the shore to move to higher ground.

Over 100,000 homes and businesses lost power in Massachusetts, with failures mounting. No other states reported widespread outages.

The storm had two saving graces: Dry snow less capable of snapping trees and tearing down power lines, and its timing on a weekend, when schools were closed and few people were commuting.

Parts of 10 states were under blizzard warnings: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Officials in all those states warned people to stay off the roads.

Rhode Island, all of which was under a blizzard warning, banned all nonemergency road travel.

In West Hartford, Connecticut, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 84, closing several lanes. Massachusetts banned heavy trucks from interstate highways.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul advised people to stay home as the storm lingered longer than expected, and she warned of below-zero windchills after it passes. The state had declared a state of emergency Friday evening.

“This is a very serious storm, very serious. We’ve been preparing for this. This could be life-threatening,” Hochul said. “It’s high winds, heavy snow, blizzard conditions — all the elements of a classic nor’easter.”

Police on Long Island said they had to help motorists stuck in the snow. New York City expected up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow by midafternoon.

In Philadelphia, where 6 inches (15 centimeters) fell by early Saturday, few drivers ventured onto streets covered in knee-high drifts.

Delaware allowed only essential personnel to drive in two of its three counties.

Virginia, where a blizzard this month stranded hundreds of motorists for hours on Interstate 95, did not hesitate to get resources at the ready.

Ocean City, Maryland, recorded at least a foot (30 centimeters) of snow. Maryland State Police tweeted that troopers had received more than 670 calls for service and responded to over 90 crashes by midmorning.

Hardy New Englanders took the storm in stride.

Dave McGillivray, race director for the Boston Marathon, jokingly invited the public to his suburban Boston home on Saturday for a free snow-shoveling clinic.

“I will provide the driveway and multiple walkways to ensure your training is conducted in the most lifelike situation,” he said.

Washington and Baltimore got some snow but were largely spared. The worst of the nor'easter was expected to blow by Sunday morning into Canada, where several provinces were under warnings.

___

Catalini reported from Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Contributing to this report were Associated Press video journalist Rodrique Ngowi in Boston and writers David Collins in Hartford, Connecticut; Jeff McMillan in Scranton, Pennsylvania; and Ron Todt in Philadelphia;

Caption A man carefully walks down the snow covered subway stairs during a snow storm in Bushwick section of Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in New York. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption A man carefully walks down the snow covered subway stairs during a snow storm in Bushwick section of Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in New York. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption Wilson Anibal Mejia walks through the snow to get to work at a restaurant in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Caption Wilson Anibal Mejia walks through the snow to get to work at a restaurant in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Caption Water from Boston Harbor floods the roadway, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Caption Water from Boston Harbor floods the roadway, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Water reaches flood level, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Caption Water reaches flood level, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Caption A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Caption A man walks down a snowy street in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption A man walks down a snowy street in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption Snow covers the entrance to the subway station in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption Snow covers the entrance to the subway station in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption A man walks up snow covered subway stairs in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption A man walks up snow covered subway stairs in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption Snow reached the inside of the Morgan 'L' subway station in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman Caption Snow reached the inside of the Morgan 'L' subway station in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption The lights of a tall ship shine on the water during a snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. A powerful nor’easter is sweeping up the U.S. East Coast and threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Caption The lights of a tall ship shine on the water during a snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. A powerful nor’easter is sweeping up the U.S. East Coast and threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption A worker clears the sidewalk at East Pier in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Caption A worker clears the sidewalk at East Pier in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption David Bowling, right, of Salisbury, Md., walks with his children Liam Bowling, 9, center, and Kaylee Bowling, 17, as they check out the snow near amusement rides along the Ocean City Boardwalk following a snowstorm, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Ocean City, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez Caption David Bowling, right, of Salisbury, Md., walks with his children Liam Bowling, 9, center, and Kaylee Bowling, 17, as they check out the snow near amusement rides along the Ocean City Boardwalk following a snowstorm, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Ocean City, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption A stranded motorist gets out to clear snow away from the tires in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Caption A stranded motorist gets out to clear snow away from the tires in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman