Wisconsin beats Oklahoma State 24-17 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Cowboys lost four of five to close out the regular season and struggled offensively while falling into a 24-7 hole midway through the third quarter.

Rangel led Oklahoma State back, throwing for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

The freshman improvised on a fourth-and-goal by shoveling a pass to Ollie Gordon while in the grasp of a defender to open the fourth quarter and set up Tanner Brown's 24-yard field goal to pull the Cowboys to 24-17.

Rangel tried make a big play downfield after another Oklahoma State second-half defensive stop, but threw his second interception when Dort cut inside the intended receiver.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: the Cowboys revved up their offense a little too late to mount the comeback, leaving coach Mike Gundy at nine bowl wins, tied for seventh place on the career list.

Wisconsin: the Badgers had a new coach on the sideline and several new players a key positions, including quarterback. Wisconsin grinded out the win after its offense stalled, sending Leonhard off with a win.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Fickell will continue to fill out his staff and roster after losing several players who declared for the NFL draft or went into the transfer portal. Wolf will be back and have momentum on his side after winning a bowl game.

Oklahoma State: The bowl experience should help Rangel headed into next season, when he will be the frontrunner to be the starting quarterback. Most of the Cowboys' skill players should be back, too.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri