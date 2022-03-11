Wisconsin crime lab destroys Kyle Rittenhouse rifle

WISN-TV reported Friday that the state crime lab destroyed the rifle on Feb. 25. The station posted video showing technicians unboxing the gun and feeding into a shredder.

Rittenhouse's attorneys and prosecutors agreed in January that the gun would be destroyed, Rittenhouse's lead attorney, Mark Richards, said Rittenhouse didn't want someone to buy it and turn it into a trophy. The agreement called for the process to be recorded.