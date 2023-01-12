Wisconsin gov bans Chinese-owned TikTok app on state phones

The ban will be enforced by the state's technology division, which already restricts what apps state employees can access on their government phones.

Only about 12 state phones have TikTok on them, according to Evers.

Evers himself does not have a personal or official TikTok account, but he did maintain an account supporting his reelection campaign earlier this year. His office has said that account was not used on any state-issued devices.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

TikTok is consumed by two-thirds of American teens and has become the second-most popular domain in the world. But there’s long been bipartisan concern in Washington that Beijing would use legal and regulatory power to seize American user data or try to push pro-China narratives or misinformation.

Fears were stoked by news reports last year that a China-based team improperly accessed data of U.S. TikTok users, including two journalists, as part of a covert surveillance program to ferret out the source of leaks to the press.

There are also concerns that the company is sending masses of user data to China, in breach of stringent European privacy rules.

“We’re disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok," Jamal Brown, a spokesperson for TikTok, said in an emailed statement.

TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans as part of an ongoing national security review by President Joe Biden’s administration.

At least 20 other states, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota, have instituted bans on the use of TikTok on government devices.

The Wisconsin ban comes after Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, including U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, called on Evers to ban the app, citing their concerns that the Chinese government could use TikTok to spy on users and spread propaganda.

Gallagher and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida, introduced a bipartisan bill in December to ban TikTok from operating in the United States. Gallagher this week became chairman of a new House committee created with broad bipartisan support to investigate "strategic competition" between the U.S. and China.