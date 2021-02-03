Wisconsin prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond

He has maintained he acted in self-defense after the three men attacked him. Conservatives have rallied around him as a symbol for gun rights and pushing back against anti-police protesters, although others insist he escalated tensions by walking around the protest with a gun.

Conservatives raised $2 million to cover his bail and he walked out of jail in November.

Last month Rittenhouse was seen drinking and posing for photos with members of the Proud Boys in a Wisconsin bar, prosecutors said. Rittenhouse, now 18, still is too young to drink, but he can consume alcohol in a bar under Wisconsin law because he was with his mother.

Prosecutors wrote in their motion Wednesday that they learned Rittenhouse was no longer living at his Antioch address after the court mailed him a notice and it was returned as undeliverable on Jan. 28. Kenosha detectives traveled to the address on Tuesday and discovered another man had rented the apartment and had been living there since mid-December.

The prosecutors said in their motion that it's unusual for any homicide defendant to be allowed to roam freely and the court needs to know where Rittenhouse is at all times.

“He posted no money so he has no financial stake in the bond,” they wrote. "He is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison, so in comparison, potential future criminal penalties are insignificant.”

A woman who answered the phone at the office of Rittenhouse's attorney, Mark Richards, had no comment Wednesday.