With a whirlwind stop from Denzel, Spike unveils 'Highest 2 Lowest' in Cannes

Washington, playfully posing with Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky, showed no signs of jet leg after arriving on Monday. Washington is expected to fly back to New York immediately after the screening.

That Washington would be able to make the trip had been a sticking point for Cannes. When the festival first announced its lineup last month, "Highest 2 Lowest" wasn't announced. Within hours, however, Lee, himself, announced the film was heading to Cannes. Representatives for the festival said they had been waiting for confirmation that Washington would attend to walk the red carpet.

“Highest 2 Lowest,” a remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film “High and Low,” will be released in theaters by A24 on Aug. 22 before streaming on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.

