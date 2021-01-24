With COVID-19 variant positives, Michigan pauses athletics

The state Department of Health and Human Services issued the mandate Saturday, with the school saying it follows the positive COVID-19 tests for several individuals linked to the athletic department. The entire department could be in quarantine for two weeks.

The 11th-ranked women's basketball team was set to play at home against Purdue on Sunday. That was one of four athletic events the school had scheduled. The men's tennis team was hosting a tournament while women's tennis was in Atlanta. The men's gymnastics event at Nebraska was also postponed.