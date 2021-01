With Davis out, Lakers fall to Pistons 107-92

James was questionable because of a left ankle sprain, but he looked fine at the outset, making his first seven shots from the field and scoring 20 points in the first half.

James made four 3-pointers in the half, but so did Ellington, and the Pistons only trailed 58-56 at the break.

Ellington finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range and is 40 of 67 from long distance in his last eight games. Ellington became the eighth player in NBA history to have at least seven straight games with four or more 3s.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points and Talen Horton-Tucker contributed 13. ... James went 1 of 12 from the field after making his first seven shots.

Pistons: Detroit made all 13 of its free throws. ... Mason Plumlee had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Visit the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. The teams split two games last season, with Boston winning its home game 139-107.

Pistons: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. The Warriors beat Detroit 116-106 on Dec. 29.

