With 'Dreams' and juice, Idaho man finds online fame

Ocean Spray, whose cranberry juice Apodaca is seen swigging in the video, latched on to the moment as a marketing opportunity. This week the company gave him a new truck filled with as much juice as he could drink. His daughter, who had been helping him track interview requests and online donations, knocked at the door.

“I go outside and yeah, there’s just all these camera people everywhere. I was just like, ‘What the heck! This is like Publishers Clearing House!' I’m like ‘Did I just win a check?’ Yeah, the truck and the juice was wow, that was just amazing,” he said.

Streams of the 1977 Fleetwood Mac track have soared, and band co-founder Mick Fleetwood posted his own video emulating Apodaca's. The 73-year-old drummer wrote on TikTok: ”@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

Apodaca says he's hoping for additional partnerships with Ocean Spray but doesn't have a grand plan to capitalize on his newfound fame.

“I hear of things coming up," he said. “But if this just stops right now, I’m fine with it. ... I’m blessed that everybody’s just happy about this all, just to vibe out for even just 15 to 30 seconds."