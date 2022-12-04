With eyes on Coach Prime, Colorado's regents call meeting

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s Championship Subdivision, since 2020. Sanders improved to 27-5 as coach at Jackson State. He recently was named SWAC coach of the year for a second consecutive season.

On the field after the game, Sanders announced: “We still have one more to go, and we will finish.”

The Tigers advanced to the Celebration Bowl for historically Black colleges on Dec. 17 in Atlanta against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion North Carolina Central.

Should he be hired by Colorado, turning around the Buffaloes could prove to be quite a challenge for the 55-year-old Sanders. The program has had one full-length winning season since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

The Buffs are coming off a 1-11 season in which Karl Dorrell was dismissed in October. Interim coach Mike Sanford finished out a season that culminated with a 63-21 blowout loss to No. 12 Utah at home.

The hiring of Sanders would bring instant name recognition and a track record of being able to recruit top-level talent. It has certainly energized the campus and the community, with a fan at a recent Colorado basketball game holding up a sign that read, “It's Time 4 Prime.”

An All-American at Florida State, Sanders was a standout with five NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, where he won a Super Bowl with each. He also played nine MLB seasons and reached the World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 1992.

