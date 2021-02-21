With heavy hearts, Italians mark year of COVID-19 outbreak

Near the Red Cross office in Codogno on Sunday, Lombardy's governor and the town mayor attended a ceremony to unveil a monument to COVID-19 victims. The memorial consists of three steel pillars, representing resilience, community and starting over. A wreath was laid, and townspeople stood in silence to honor the dead.

The Codogno hospital patient survived, after being transferred to another hospital and spending weeks on a respirator.

But it was in the northeastern town of Vo, in the neighboring Veneto region, where Italy's first known COVID-19 death was registered on Feb. 21, 2020.

In Vo's memorial ceremony, officials planted a tree. A plaque has been installed, quoting a line from the Italian poet Ugo Foscolo, whose works are widely studied by the nation's schoolchildren. The inscription reads: “A man never dies if there is someone who remembers him.”

Italy's first known fatality from COVID-19 was a 77-year-old Vo man, a retired roofer who liked to play cards.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A man plays an accordion in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Authorities unveil a memorial for COVID deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Authorities unveil a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Codogno's citizens attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Codogno's citizens attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Codogno's citizens attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

People and cyclists relax in front of the San Biagio church in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A man plays an accordion in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. With wreath-laying ceremonies, tree plantings and church services, Italians on Sunday marked the passing of one year since their country experienced the first known COVID-19 locally spread cases in the West. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A woman walks past a newsstand with the local paper headline reading "Covid, One Year After", in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A man lights a candle during a Mass at the San Biagio church in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A woman walks in front of the Civic Hospital in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

People follow the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

People attend a Mass in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Birds fly over the San Biagio church in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. With wreath-laying ceremonies, tree plantings and church services, Italians on Sunday marked the passing of one year since their country experienced the first known COVID-19 locally spread cases in the West. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno