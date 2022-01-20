US home sales fall with available properties at a record low

Even with the December decline, it has been a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million in 2021, the National Association of Realtors said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height of the housing bubble that crashed the following year.

Sales soared after pandemic lockdowns ended and many Americans sought more space for indoor offices and online schooling. Healthy home-buying was also fueled by strong job and income gains.

The surge in new omicron infections may have discouraged some people from putting their homes on the market and opening them to extensive traffic, Donaldson said, driving inventory lower.

With the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates as soon as March, home sales are expected to decline this year, said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors.

Mortgage rates started to rise sharply in late December, after last month's sales were mostly completed. The anticipation of higher borrowing costs likely drove home purchases higher in the fall. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage reached nearly 3.6% this week, the highest since March 2020 and up from 3.05% a month ago.