With ‘Jurassic World 3,’ dinosaurs rule again at box office

“Top Gun: Maverick” is still coasting in rarefied skies too: It fell only 44% in its third weekend with an estimated $50 million to take second place, bringing its North American total north of $393.3 million.

"Dominion," a co-production of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, is the third film in the "Jurassic World" trilogy, which began in 2015 and introduced characters played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The newest installment brings back actors Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum from Steven Spielberg's 1993 "Jurassic Park."

Colin Trevorrow, who stewarded the "World" trilogy and directed the first film, returned to direct "Dominion," in which dinosaurs are no longer contained and locusts are threatening the world's food supply.

Critics were not kind to the dino extravaganza, but audiences seem to be enjoying themselves based on exit polls. Moviegoers gave it an A- CinemaScore and an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that word of mouth will be strong in the coming weeks. The film opened on 4,676 screens in the U.S and Canada and cost a reported $185 million to produce, not accounting for marketing and promotion.

The filmmakers have said “Dominion” is intended to be the last of the “Jurassic World” films, which have been enormously profitable with over $3 billion in ticket sales. The first earned over $1.7 billion globally alone. Including the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy, that number skyrockets to $5 billion.

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

