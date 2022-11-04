'With Mike's help': Biden makes case for Calif. congressman

The stop in California and events to come in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York are part of Biden's down-to-the-minute efforts to shore up shaky ground ahead of the midterm elections Tuesday that had once been reliably predicted to go for Democrats, in an effort to blunt the impact of projected losses in congressional seats and in governors races across the country.

Coronavirus pandemic-era supply disruptions and a dearth of domestic chip manufacturing hampered Viasat, which relies on such components for services it provides to industrial customers and the U.S. military. The company also makes a point of hiring returning veterans. Biden on Friday spoke of how the CHIPS act will help Viasat and other companies reduce their reliance on overseas chip manufacturers.

“It's a game-changer," he said of the ability to have chips readily available in the U.S.. “Thanks to this law, this company hopes to significantly grow its global business and hire more workers in the next five years.”

Later Friday, Biden will participate in a political reception in Chicago. There are signs in the Democratic stronghold that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive reelection battles than expected.

Saturday morning he's to deliver remarks in nearby Joliet, Illinois, on Social Security and Medicare, before heading to Philadelphia to join former President Barack Obama to stump for Senate candidate John Fetterman.

From there, Biden will travel to Westchester County, just north of New York City, to campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who's in a tough race with Republican Lee Zeldin.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action committee, or super PAC, aligned with the GOP House leadership, this week announced a $1.8 million ad buy against Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, who represents an Illinois district that Biden won by about 11 percentage points in 2020. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the House minority leader, was due to campaign with GOP challenger Keith Pekau in the district Friday.

Long reported from Washington.

