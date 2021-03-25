With no COVID-19 patients, immunized Gibraltar drops curfew

Gibraltar's midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew ends Thursday, allowing bars and restaurants to stay open until 2 a.m. But some restrictions on social gatherings will remain for the moment, the government said. Meanwhile, authorities are also developing an app-based vaccination certificate that officials want to be linked with similar initiatives across Europe to safely resume international travel.

Gibraltar was hardest hit by the pandemic around Christmas, in a wave that caused most of its total tally of 4,271 cases and 94 deaths. The surge only receded in mid-February amid a strict lockdown and a successful vaccination campaign that relied on a steady supply of jabs from the U.K.

Over 24,000 people have been vaccinated in Gibraltar, 70% of its population, and the territory is also vaccinating over 10,000 workers from Spain who cross the border each day.

Gibraltar's St. Bernard's Hospital discharged its last recovering COVID-19 patient on Sunday and only one confirmed new infection was reported in the past week, on Tuesday. There are 15 active cases in the territory.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are prepared for administration at the vaccination centre in Gibraltar, Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A health worker holds a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre in Gibraltar, Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Schoolchildren walk by a COVID-19 informative banner in Gibraltar, Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A woman sits outside a bar, in Gibraltar, Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Two elderly woman walk past a souvenir shop in Gibraltar, Thursday, March 4, 2021.