With picnic baskets, Christian Siriano puts on backyard show

The daisies in his garden led him to dangle flowers that bounced on a sunny yellow tulle gown. His comic books became gray and black cartoon panes on a trouser and jacket set. Rocha took her dip in a tight red gown with a train after she and the other models walked Siriano's lawn in a circle wearing spiky heels. One fell, but she gracefully righted herself with a smile on her face.

Siriano has been cooking more in quarantine, shopping for produce at a farmer's stand near home. The ripe heirloom tomatoes he finds there inspired the red of Rocha's look, along with others. His painting translated to brush strokes of red, yellow, green and blue in one print, while other looks came in a red picnic check.

Like so many others in fashion, the pandemic hasn't been easy for Siriano business wise. He quickly converted his operations to making masks for essential workers (about a million so far) after the pandemic hit, but he had to furlough workers and close a store.

So how has he survived in quarantine?

“Staying in this house, and just trying to create,” Siriano said. “Doing this, honestly, is what got me through it. I was sketching every day, just trying to play around."

Gone this fashion week were the hordes of celebrities and influencers usually seated on front rows. Billy Porter, who sparkled in a silver suit with a huge hat and high black boots, showed up for Siriano.

The designer and “Pose” star bonded at last year's Academy Awards when Porter took to the red carpet in a huge tuxedo gown Siriano designed. Now, Porter is waiting out the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards after his best actor nomination for his Pray Tell character on the FX series.

“I'll be sitting in my new house on Long Island that I just bought with my husband and enjoying the evening,” Porter told AP of Sunday's Emmys. “I'm dressing all the way up.”

Porter said he's been keeping busy in quarantine writing his memoir. Celebrating the Emmys and attending a fashion show are both “a little strange,” he said.

“It's a real exercise in learning how to hold space for multiple emotions simultaneously,” he explained. “The world has to continue to move forward and we have to continue to live while dealing with all the stuff that's happening. This is a breath of fresh air, to be able to safely come in fellowship with people. It's nice to see human beings gathered."

Pregnant model Coco Rocha walks the runway during the Christian Siriano fashion show held at Christian's home as part of New York Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Westport, Conn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Pregnant model Coco Rocha swims in a pool during the Christian Siriano fashion show held at Christian's home as part of New York Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Westport, Conn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

