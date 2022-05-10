With pomp but no queen, UK govt sets out the year's agenda

The speech also promised laws aimed at pleasing the government’s right-leaning voter base, including promises to seize “Brexit freedoms” by cutting red tape for businesses and overhauling financial services and data regulation now that Britain has left the European Union.

Some of the plans are already strongly criticized by opposition parties and civil liberties groups, including a contentious new law to outlaw disruptive protest tactics favored by groups such as Extinction Rebellion.

Human rights groups also have criticized plans for a British Bill of Rights to replace current rights laws based on the European Convention on Human Rights. Some environmentalists worry that a bill to allow “precision bred plants and animals” opens the door to genetically modified food, which is currently banned.

Rebecca Newsom of Greenpeace U.K. said the government was pandering to the “whims” of Conservative backbenchers while offering “not a single extra penny of support for households struggling with energy bills."

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has upended the European security order, was reflected in plans to beef up spying laws, introduce a U.S.-style “foreign influence registration scheme” and toughen money-laundering laws -- though the mild-sounding measures are unlikely to eradicate London’s reputation as a hub for ill-gotten gains.

Despite rumors beforehand, there was no legislation to alter post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, a move that would worsen already tense relations between Britain and the EU. But the government hinted it could act, stressing the importance of the “internal economic bonds” between all parts of the U.K., a key theme for Northern Ireland’s British unionists.

Johnson’s Conservatives hold 358 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, which should ensure easy passage of all its legislation. But it has been repeatedly derailed by ethics scandals and internal Conservative dissent.

The opening of a new session of Parliament came days after Johnson's Conservatives suffered a drubbing in local elections across the U.K.

Johnson's personal popularity has been hurt by months of headlines over parties in his office and other government buildings that breached coronavirus restrictions. The prime minister was fined 50 pounds ($62) by police last month for attending his own surprise birthday party in June 2020 when lockdown rules barred social gatherings.

Johnson has apologized, but denies knowingly breaking the rules. He faces the possibility of more fines over other parties, a parliamentary investigation into whether he misled lawmakers about his behavior and a possible no-confidence vote from his own lawmakers.

The parliamentary opening ceremony is a spectacular pageant steeped in the two sides of Britain’s constitutional monarchy: royal pomp and political power. Traditionally the monarch travels from Buckingham Palace to Parliament in a horse-drawn carriage and reads the speech to assembled lawmakers from a golden throne, wearing a crown studded with 3,000 diamonds.

The queen has only missed two previous state openings during her 70-year reign, in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with sons Andrew and Edward, respectively.

This year, Charles travelled to Parliament by car, rather than carriage, and did not wear the crown, which got its own cushioned seat. But other symbolic elements were present, including scarlet-clad Yeomen of the Guard and an official known as Black Rod who summoned lawmakers from the House of Commons to the House of Lords.

The ceremony takes place in the House of Lords, the unelected upper chamber of Parliament, because the monarch isn’t allowed to set foot in the House of Commons. Ever since King Charles I tried to arrest lawmakers in 1642 and ended up deposed, tried and beheaded, the monarch has been barred from entering the Commons chamber.

In another symbol of the struggle between Commons and crown, a lawmaker is ceremonially held hostage at Buckingham Palace during the ceremony to ensure the royals’ safe return.

Caption Britain's Prince Charles, second from left, and Camilla, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain's Parliament is opening a new year-long session with Prime Minister Boris Johnson trying to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and address the U.K.'s worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown

Caption Yeomen of the Guard parade through the Sovereign's entrance ahead of the State Opening of Parliament at Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Britain's Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and address the U.K.'s worsening cost-of-living crisis. Johnson's Conservative government will set out the laws it plans to pass in the coming year at the tradition-steeped State Opening of Parliament. The ceremony will take place without 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, who has pulled out of the ceremony because of what Buckingham Palace calls "mobility issues.". (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Chris Jackson

Caption Britain's Prince William arrives through the Sovereign's Entrance ahead of the State Opening of Parliament at Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain's Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and revive the economy amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Chris Jackson

