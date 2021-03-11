With recovery lagging, Europe wary of rising interest rates

Lagarde could try to talk interest rates down by warning bond market participants that the ECB has plenty of tools available to intervene. Some analysts think she may go farther and lay out concrete steps that the bank could take, such as stepping up its ongoing bond purchases, which totalled 60 billion euros in February, to a higher figure, such as 80 billion euros per months.

That wouldn’t involve adding new stimulus, but more flexible use of the existing 1.85 trillion euros the bank plans to deploy through March 2022. Almost 1 trillion of that has not yet been used, meaning there is still significant monetary stimulus in the pipeline.

Bond purchases drive down market rates by pushing up the price of bonds, since price and yield move in opposite directions.

“While the U.S. economy is in a position to deal with higher real yields, the eurozone economy is in a different situation,” said Florian Hense, senior Europe economist at Berenberg bank in London. ECB officials have verbally warned markets in recent days that they don’t like the higher rates but talking may not be enough.

“Verbal intervention has bought the ECB time,” Hense wrote in an emailed analysis. “It is unclear how much more time the ECB has left before markets tests its resolve to put its money where it’s mouth is.”

The ECB is the monetary authority for the 19 of 27 European Union member countries that have joined the common currency. It plays a role analogous to that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan or the Bank of England in the U.K. It can steer market interest rates in ways best for the economy, using short-term benchmarks such as its weekly lending to bank or intervening in the bond market to affect longer-term rates.

Right now its benchmarks are at record lows — zero for lending to banks and minus 0.5% on deposits it takes from banks. The idea is to keep borrowing costs down for companies so they can get through the recession and help start a recovery. It also makes it cheaper for governments to borrow and spend on coronavirus relief efforts.