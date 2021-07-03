Demolition preparations begin at condo with storm looming

Concerns had been mounting over the past week that the damaged structure was at risk of failure, endangering the crews below. The search in adjacent areas of the collapse site was curtailed, and shifts detected by monitors early Thursday prompted a 15-hour suspension of the entire effort until engineers determined it was safe to resume.

The building won’t come down until Monday at the earliest, according to Jadallah. That estimate was based on how many holes the demolition team needs to drill, he said, adding that the process has to move slowly to prevent a premature collapse.

With Tropical Storm Elsa looming in the Caribbean and forecast to move toward the state in the coming days, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said demolishing the "tottering" and "structurally unsound" structure is the prudent thing to do.

“If the building is taken down, this will protect our search and rescue teams, because we don’t know when it could fall over,” DeSantis said at a news conference earlier in the day. “And, of course, with these gusts, potentially that would create a really severe hazard.”

"The fear was that (Elsa) may take the building down for us and take it down in the wrong direction,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

Elsa was downgraded Saturday from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) as it brushed past the island of Hispaniola, home to the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The long-term forecast track showed it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, though some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast. Meteorologists warned that it could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Miami area.

“So we can’t let our guard down,” said Robert Molleda of the National Weather Service. "You still need to be watching this very closely.”

Once the structure is demolished, the remnants will be removed immediately with the intent of giving rescuers access for the first time to parts of the garage area that are a focus of interest, Jadallah said. That could give a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble and could possibly harbor survivors.

No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the June 24 collapse.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said officials would resume the search and rescue on any sections of the pile that are "safe to access as soon as we are cleared.”

Some families had asked to be able to return to the building to retrieve personal belongings, but they will not be allowed to do so.

“At the end of the day, that building is too unsafe to let people go back in,” DeSantis said. "I know there’s a lot of people who were able to get out, fortunately, who have things there. We’re very sensitive to that, but I don’t think there’s any way you can let somebody go up in that building given the shape that it’s in now.’’

Calvan reported from Tallahassee, Florida. Associated Press writer Rebecca Santana contributed to this report.

Miami Beach resident Tracey Lynne visits a makeshift memorial near the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Rescue workers continue to look through rubble for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Personal belongings dangle from inside the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Rescue teams use jack hammers to chip through debris and rubble as they continue to look for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team walk near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Personal belongings are seen amid debris dangling from the remains of apartments sheared in half, in the still standing portion of the Champlain Towers South condo building, more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts on the rubble pile below resumed Thursday evening after being halted for most of the day over concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and his wife Casey leave flags at a makeshift memorial near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Miami Beach police chaplain Omy Llaneras, left, stands with a woman at a makeshift memorial near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Rescue teams use jack hammers to chip through debris and rubble as they continue to look for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner