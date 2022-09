Without Serena, show goes on at Flushing | US Open updates

On Friday night, Williams — by far the biggest star of Week 1 at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament — lost what is expected to be the last match of her career. Ajla Tomljanovic beat her 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in front of a loud sellout crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The first match in Ashe on Saturday is due to begin at noon EDT, with No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula of the U.S. up against Yuan Yue of China.

They'll be followed by No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, who is 19, against unseeded American Jenson Brooksby, who is 21.

At night, Nadal takes a 17-0 head-to-head record into his matchup against Richard Gasquet in Ashe, while the top-ranked Swiatek meets American Lauren Davis in Armstrong.

