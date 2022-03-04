Witness: Jan. 6 rioter wanted to remove 'corrupt' lawmakers

“I felt like he had more courage than I did," Hardie said.

Hardie said he met Reffitt through their membership in the “Texas Three Percenters.” The Three Percenters militia movement refers to the myth that only 3% of American colonists fought against the British in the Revolutionary War.

During the trial's opening statements on Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told jurors that Reffitt drove to Washington with Hardie because he intended to storm the Capitol and try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory. Reffitt "lit the match that started the fire" when a mob charged at police officers guarding the building and was "the tip of this mob's spear," Nestler said.

Defense attorney William Welch disputed that Reffit had a gun at the Capitol and said there is no evidence that Reffitt damaged property, used force or physically harmed anybody.

Hardie testified that he and Reffitt both had holstered pistols strapped to their bodies when they attended then-President Donald Trump's “Stop the Steal” rally and then headed to the Capitol. They both left rifles locked up in a car parked at a hotel, Hardie said.

Hardie said Reffitt also gave him two pairs of zip-tie cuffs before they left their hotel room that day.

“What are those for?” Hardie recalled asking.

“In case we need to detain anybody,” Reffitt replied, according to Hardie.

Prosecutors say Reffitt played a leadership role when he and other rioters charged at police officers on the west side of the Capitol, but he isn't accused of entering the building. He retreated after an officer pepper-sprayed him in the face, according to prosecutors.

Hardie said he didn't join the hundreds of rioters who entered the building, but he conceded that he brought a gun into a restricted area. He has an immunity agreement that prevents prosecutors from using his testimony against him, but the deal doesn't insulate him from being charged with a crime for his actions on Jan. 6.

“Somebody in the government is going to decide: Did I lie or not lie,” he said.

During Welch's cross-examination, Hardie agreed that Reffitt is prone to bragging, using hyperbole and embellishment.

Hardie, who lives near Austin, Texas, said he met Reffitt in person for the first time before the 2020 presidential election, discussing politics at a park.

“We talked about how the country is pretty much going down the tubes,” Hardie said. They both viewed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “evil incarnate” and believed the election had been stolen from Trump, Hardie testified.

“We did ask ourselves how far do you let things go before you take action to protect your country,” Hardie said.

Hardie said he went to Washington to “stand and be counted” and hoped the crowd's presence would deter Congress from certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote count. He said he brought a handgun with him to the rally because he wanted to protect himself or others if “antifa” counter-protesters attacked them.

“I didn’t think we or anybody was going to get close to the Capitol,” he said. “I thought that was impossible.”

Earlier Friday, jurors saw surveillance video of Secret Service agents escorting Vice President Mike Pence out of an office at the Capitol after rioters stormed the building. Pence was presiding over the Senate when the riot erupted.

On Thursday, Reffitt's son, Jackson, testified that he secretly recorded his father proudly describing his role in the riot and gave the audio file to an FBI agent after his father threatened him and his sister.

Prosecutors expect to rest their case Monday.

Reffitt’s trial could have a significant impact on many other Capitol riot cases. A conviction would give prosecutors more leverage to cut plea deals with others facing the most serious charges. An acquittal could embolden other riot defendants to seek more favorable plea terms or gamble on trials of their own.

More than 750 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 220 riot defendants have pleaded guilty, more than 100 have been sentenced and at least 90 others have trial dates.

Caption This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch, right, in Federal Court, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Reffitt, a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun on his waist, is the first Jan. 6 defendant to go on trial. (Dana Verkouteren via AP) Credit: Dana Verkourteren Credit: Dana Verkourteren