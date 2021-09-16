Witnesses: Suspect in slayings of 4 met victim at bar

The other victims were Flug-Presley’s longtime friend, Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; Sturm’s brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; and Sturm’s boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul. Police have not stated a motive for the killings.

Authorities were able to connect the suspects and victims through surveillance videos and witnesses.

Investigators said street camera footage outside the White Squirrel showed a dark SUV at about 2:08 a.m. Sunday. The passenger side is open and the footage shows Sturm run into the vehicle. Another witness said she saw Flug-Presley, Sturm and Pettus get into a black SUV in the early morning hours, according to the complaint.

All four victims were shot once in the head, according to the complaint. Flug-Presley was found in the front passenger seat of the 2008 Mercedes Benz GL and the other three victims were in the backseat.

Surveillance video at the Bridgestop convenience store near Sheridan Town Hall in Wheeler, Wisconsin showed the Mercedes pulling up to a gas pump just after noon on Sunday. A minute later, a black Nissan Rogue is seen pulling up to another pump. Police traced the Nissan Rogue to the mother of Darren Suggs, who told authorities that his brother, Antoine Suggs, uses the vehicle when he’s in town.

Darren Suggs told police that McWright is his biological father and confirmed through a still photo that he was one of the suspects at the Bridgestop.