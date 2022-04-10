Witt's dazzling play in 10th helps Royals top Guardians 1-0

Brad Keller allowed two hits in six innings for Kansas City, striking out five with one walk.

Royals relievers Dylan Coleman, Amir Garrett, Taylor Clark, Josh Staumont and Snider combined for four innings of scoreless ball with five strikeouts.

Cleveland starter Zach Plesac pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up three hits. He fanned three and walked none.

Andrew Benintendi went 3 for 4 and got half of Kansas City's hits.

Steven Kwan had two of Cleveland's five hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Guardians have RHP Cody Morris (right back strain) and RHP Carlos Vargas (right elbow rehab) on the injured list.

UP NEXT

The series continues on Sunday with Cal Quantrill starting for Cleveland against Kris Bubic.

Caption Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi (27) is celebrates with Edward Olivares (14) Nicky Lopez, second from left, and other teammates after hitting in the game-winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, April. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Credit: Colin E. Braley Credit: Colin E. Braley Caption Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi (27) is celebrates with Edward Olivares (14) Nicky Lopez, second from left, and other teammates after hitting in the game-winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, April. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Credit: Colin E. Braley Credit: Colin E. Braley

