Wives of Mariupol defenders appeal for soldiers' evacuation

Speaking in English, Prokopenko, 27, called for a Dunkirk-style mission, a reference to the World War II maritime operation launched to rescue British and Allied troops surrounded by German forces in northern France.

“We can do this extraction operation ... which will save our soldiers, our civilians, our kids,” she said. “We need to do this right now, because people — every hour, every second — are dying.”

The women said 600 of the soldiers are wounded with some suffering from gangrene. They provided grisly videos and photos sent by their husbands of men with amputated limbs, bullet wounds and other injuries. They said people are eating porridge, old cheese and rudimentary bread.

The Azov Regiment has its roots in the Azov Battalion, which was formed in 2014 by far-right activists at the start of the conflict in the east between Ukraine and Moscow-backed separatists, and which has elicited criticism for its tactics.

Fedusiuk said she and Prokopenko were seeking help from Europe, the United States and international organizations to find a diplomatic resolution to the Azovstal standoff.

And she said the troops would never surrender to Russian capture.

“We don’t know any Azov soldier who came (back) alive from Russian soldiers, from 2014, so they will be tortured and killed,” Fedusiuk said. "We know that definitely, so it is not an option for them.”

Associated Press writer Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed.

Kateryna Prokopenko tries to speak with her husband Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov regiment, after an interview with the Associated Press, in Rome, Friday, April 29, 2022. Two Ukrainian women whose husbands are defending a besieged steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol are calling for any evacuation of civilians to also include soldiers. They say the troops stand to be tortured and killed if left behind and captured by Russian forces. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Kateryna Prokopenko, wife of Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov regiment, right, and Yulia Fedosiuk, wife of Arseny Fedosiuk, another member of Azov regiment show photos on their phones of their husbands during an interview with the Associated Press, in Rome, Friday, April 29, 2022. Two Ukrainian women whose husbands are defending a besieged steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol are calling for any evacuation of civilians to also include soldiers. They say the troops stand to be tortured and killed if left behind and captured by Russian forces. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Yulia Fedosiuk, wife of Arseny Fedosiuk, soldier of Azov regiment shows a photo of them together on her phone during an interview with the Associated Press in Rome, Friday, April 29, 2022. Two Ukrainian women whose husbands are defending a besieged steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol are calling for any evacuation of civilians to also include soldiers. They say the troops stand to be tortured and killed if left behind and captured by Russian forces. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Kateryna Prokopenko, wife of Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov regiment, right, and Yulia Fedosiuk, wife of Arseny Fedosiuk, another member of Azov regiment, get emotional as they show photos of their husbands on their phones during an interview with the Associated Press in Rome, Friday, April 29, 2022. Two Ukrainian women whose husbands are defending a besieged steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol are calling for any evacuation of civilians to also include soldiers. They say the troops stand to be tortured and killed if left behind and captured by Russian forces. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)