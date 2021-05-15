Wizards beat Cavaliers 120-105, clinch East play-in spot

Collin Sexton had 26 points and Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland, which has lost seven straight on the road. Isaac Okoro had 17 points and Cedi Osman added 16.

Washington took a 58-56 advantage into halftime in a back-and-forth affair that featured eight ties and 12 lead changes. The second half was all Wizards as they never trailed and led by as many as 19.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Kevin Love (right calf strain management) missed his 46th game of the season. ... G Darius Garland returned after missing seven games with a sprained left ankle and scored three points in 12 minutes. ... Cleveland shot 57.1 % (12 of 21) in the first quarter and led 33-31. ... Osman was back in the starting lineup after missing three games with a sprained left ankle. ... Coach J.B. Bickerstaff picked up a technical in the fourth.

Wizards: Bradley Beal missed his third straight game with a left hamstring strain. Beal, the NBA’s second-leading scorer averaging 31.4, did participate in some pregame warmups. Coach Scott Brooks said Beal is getting better every day, but did not know if he would be available Sunday. ... G Raul Neto was out with left hamstring tightness. ... Westbrook broke a tie with Gary Payton and is now the 39th-leading scorer in NBA history with 21,834 points. ... F Chandler Hutchinson started his first game of the season.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Wrap up their season at Brooklyn on Sunday.

Wizards: Host Charlotte on Sunday in a game that may have play-in seeding implications.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, back, blocks a shot by Washington Wizards forward Chandler Hutchison (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. Cavaliers guard Jeremiah Martin is at left. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook throws his shoe into the stands after the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) passes the ball between Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) and guard Ish Smith, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots against Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez, bottom, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. The Wizards won 120-105. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) leaps up to pass the ball from between Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, right, forward Isaac Okoro, second from left, and guard Darius Garland, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass