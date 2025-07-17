WNBA players say league’s proposal for new CBA falls short after All-Star bargaining meeting

“I’m encouraged, you know, I'm just so inspired by the amount of players that showed up, the engagement that was there,” WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike said. “That’s really what it’s all about. Because the more that happens, the more that we’re going to be able to get things done. I think today we’re going to be able to use this conversation to start rolling the ball on things.”

Players opted out of the current CBA last October and are seeking a better revenue sharing model, increased salaries, improved benefits, and a softer salary cap. All of those will help many of the younger players down the road like Reese.

“It was something that was very informative for me. First time being able to see and hear, the wording, from both sides," Reese said. "I was really eager to know and understand what was going on. So I’m very aware of what’s going on right now. We won’t stop until we got what we want.”

The sides are far apart in preliminary discussions and agreed to another meeting.

“I don’t know that I’m going to say progress, but we had spirited conversation,” Jackson said.

If a deal isn’t done by the end of October, some players, including Napheesa Collier and Reese, have mentioned the potential of a walkout, which could present some immediate problems. The league has two new teams in Portland and Toronto starting next season and the expansion draft has typically been in December. Free agency usually starts in January.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told The Associated Press after the meeting that both sides are in listening mode.

“It was very constructive dialogue. I think, you know, obviously part of the process is to go back and forth and, listen to the players, they listen to us and the owners who represent the board of governors," Engelbert said. "I still feel really optimistic that we can get something transformational done by the end. But it’s a process.”

The league has never lost a game to a work stoppage since it started in 1997. Jackson said the sides would eventually get to a new deal, even if they may not have gotten any closer to it Thursday.

“I think we’re on track to get back to meeting, and to engaging in conversations that will lead us to a CBA,” she said.

Terri Carmichael Jackson, the executive director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, was particularly impressed by the number of young stars such as Clark who have helped spark unprecedented growth across nearly every business metric from attendance and viewership.

There’s also the new $2.2 billion media rights deal that will start next season and the league plans to expand to 18 teams by 2030, with each of the three new teams paying $250 million expansion fee.

“This business is booming – media rights, ratings, revenue, team valuations, expansion fees, attendance, and ticket sales – are all up in historic fashion,” the union statement said. “But short-changing the working women who make this business possible stalls growth. The only thing more unsustainable than the current system is pretending it can go on forever.”

Players sent the league an initial proposal in February that the league finally responded to last month. But both sides said they are still confident a deal can be reached

“I think we have plenty of time,” Jackson said.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball