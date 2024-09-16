WNBA playoff seeds mostly still undecided as league enters final week of season

The WNBA regular season comes down to the final four days this week with all 12 teams playing Thursday to close it out. The postseason begins Sunday.

The Fever most likely will be headed to Connecticut, which right now sits as the No. 3 seed. Clark's WNBA career got started against Connecticut back in May. Clark had an incredible season, setting both the WNBA single-season assist record as well as the league's rookie scoring record. She broke the scoring mark on Sunday when she had a season-high 35 points, passing Seimone Augustus' 744 set in 2006. Clark has 761 points on the season.

The Sun trail the Minnesota Lynx for the No. 2 seed by two games with two left. The two teams play each other on Tuesday in Connecticut. The Sun do own the tiebreaker between the two teams.

Minnesota could still earn the top overall seed after Sunday's win over New York. The Lynx trail the Liberty by two games and own the tiebreaker. New York would have to lose at Washington on Tuesday and at home to Atlanta on Thursday as well as Minnesota win its final two games for that to happen.

Who the eventual No. 1 team plays is also still up in the air. Chicago, Washington and Atlanta all sit tied in eighth right now for the final playoff spot. The Dream stayed alive by beating the Mystics in overtime Sunday. Chicago had a chance to go a leg up on the other two teams, but lost at home to Phoenix.

Chicago plays at Atlanta on Tuesday with the winner having the upper hand for the final playoff spot. Washington hosts league-leading New York on Tuesday and Clark and the Fever on Thursday. Chicago visits Connecticut that same night.

Las Vegas is currently the four seed. The two-time defending champions could move up to third with two wins and also two losses by Connecticut. Assuming that doesn't happen, they'll face Seattle. The Aces have a one-game lead on the Storm and the two teams play each other on Tuesday in Seattle.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

