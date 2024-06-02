WNBA upgrades Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1

The WNBA has upgraded Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s foul against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
40 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA on Sunday upgraded Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter's foul against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play.

Carter gave a shoulder shot to Clark before an inbound pass during the third quarter of Saturday's 71-70 win by the Fever. The officials called it an away-from-the-ball foul and didn't review the play. It was deemed a common foul at the time.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the game. “It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did.”

Carter didn't answer questions about Clark or the play postgame.

After games, the league office may reclassify a flagrant foul or upgrade a foul to a flagrant one that isn’t called during the game. In addition, the league may impose a fine or suspend a player for a flagrant foul. The WNBA didn’t do either to Carter.

Players accumulate points for flagrant fouls during the regular season and receive suspensions if they reach a certain number.

Indiana coach Christie Sides praised Clark in her postgame interview Saturday for keeping her composure through all the physical play she's faced this season.

“We’re just going to keep sending these possessions to the league, and these plays, and hopefully they’ll start, you know, taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening, or we think is happening,” she said. “Just more happy that Caitlin handled it the way she did. You know, it’s tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or foul calls. She’s continued to fight through that. Appreciate that from her. Really, really proud of her for doing that.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
No marathons as Swiatek, Gauff sprint into French Open quarterfinals...
2
Trump joins TikTok and calls it 'an honor.' As president he once tried...
3
Germany coach blasts public broadcaster for asking if there should be...
4
California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San...
5
Puerto Rico’s two biggest parties hold primaries as governor seeks 2nd...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top