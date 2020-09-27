Woman arrested after driving car into California protest

Turner is being held on $1 million bail and expected to appear in court on Tuesday, according to a county website. It was not immediately known if she had a lawyer.

On Thursday night, a protester was struck by a pickup truck during a march in Hollywood and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Los Angeles police said Friday the preliminary investigation found that the driver was attempting to maneuver through the crowd when protesters began beating the vehicle with sticks.

The driver was attempting to drive away from the situation when he struck the protester. The driver stopped several blocks away and cooperated with officers. He was released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Black Lives Matter protesters and counter protesters clash in Yorba Linda, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Police eventually declared the event an unlawful gathering and cleared the streets near Yorba Linda and Imperial. Authorities said people were struck by a car and injured during a Black Lives Matter protest and counter-protest about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Orange County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun says the injured were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver was detained.

