Woman charged in attempted kidnap of Joe Montana grandchild

After a brief struggle, Jennifer Montana pried the girl away, and Dalzell fled from the home, authorities said. She was later arrested nearby.

No one was hurt.

“Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well," the former San Francisco 49ers star tweeted on Sunday.

Montana played 13 years of his 15 year-career with the 49ers, who won four Super Bowls with him as starting quarterback. He retired in 1994 after two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He and Jennifer Montana, a philanthropist and former model, have been married since 1985 and have four adult children. It is not clear which of the children is the girl's parent.

Sodsai Dalzell, center, listens to her attorney, Ayinde Jones, during her arraignment hearing Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles. Dalzell is charged with attempted kidnapping of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana's granddaughter. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Sodsai Dalzell appears in court for an arraignment Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles. Dalzell is charged with attempted kidnapping of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana's granddaughter. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong