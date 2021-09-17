Woman charged with killing 3 young girls in New Zealand

Stuff reported that Graham Dickason returned home just before 10 p.m. Thursday and found the bodies of his daughters.

Neighbors Karen and Brad Cowper called police when they heard a man screaming and crying, Stuff said. The neighbors said they asked the man if he was OK but he didn’t respond other than to say: “Is this really happening?”

Police said they weren't looking for any other suspects.

“Look, whenever our police staff face a tragedy like this, you cannot help but take it personally. A lot of us are parents, we have our own children, and the human side of us comes through," said Police Superintendent John Price.

Nothing on Lauren Dickason's social media pages over recent months when she was living in Pretoria, South Africa, indicated anything was amiss. She posted pictures of her family and of bakery treats, and wrote about the virus, urging people to get vaccinated. In May, she marked the couple's wedding anniversary on Facebook.

“Happy 15th wedding anniversary Graham Dickason. What an adventure. We have truly created a beautiful family and had many good times together,” she wrote. “May the next years be more blessed, more happy and may the kids let us sleep.”

Her Facebook page says she went to high school in Pretoria and studied medicine in Cape Town.

New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the killings were “absolutely tragic” and his heart went out to everybody associated with the family.

Inspector Dave Gaskin, the Aoraki area commander, said the deaths were “incredibly distressing” for residents of Timaru, particularly after five teenagers from the town were killed in a car crash last month.

Caption A police officer stands in the driveway of a house where three children were found dead in the South Island town of Timaru, New Zealand, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Three young children who had just moved to New Zealand from South Africa have died in what police are investigating as homicide. (George Heard/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: George Heard Credit: George Heard