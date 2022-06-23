Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release

Morgan Geyser, 20, has asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier, who spent nearly four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh. Bohren scheduled a Thursday afternoon hearing about the request.

According to prosecutors, Geyser and Weier lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014, and Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner while Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 at the time.