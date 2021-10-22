Woman fatally shot by prop firearm on a New Mexico movie set

“According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

Deputies responded about 2 p.m. to the movie set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch after 911 calls came in of a person being shot on set, Rios said.

The movie “Rust” is about a 13 year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880′s Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teen goes on the run with his long estranged grandfather after he’s sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.