Woman files for protective order against Cavs' Rajon Rondo

The woman alleges Rondo “became enraged” last week and filed for the EPO on Friday in Jefferson County Family Court, news outlets reported. She says in the EPO that Rondo was playing video games with a child when she asked the child to finish separating his laundry so she could wash the family’s clothes.

When the child got up to do so, she said Rondo ripped the video game console out of the wall, went downstairs, smashed a teacup plate, knocked over several water bottles and began yelling and cursing. According to the EPO, Rondo then went outside and knocked over the trash cans, stomped on the landscaping lights and drove his car onto the lawn.