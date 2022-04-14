dayton-daily-news logo
Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South

Michelle Light salvages belongings from her home on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed the house. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Updated 43 minutes ago
Officials say a 20-year-old Arkansas woman was killed when a tree fell on her home as severe storms swept through the state

RISON, Ark. (AP) — A 20-year-old Arkansas woman was killed when a tree fell on her home as severe storms swept through the state and a possible tornado ripped roofs off homes in Alabama, officials said.

The woman's death occurred Wednesday as part of a multiday severe weather outbreak that caused tornadoes, powerful winds and huge hail in parts of the central and southern United States.

A possible tornado tore roofs off homes in a public housing community and peppered cars with debris Wednesday night in rural Greene County, Alabama, located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Birmingham. Billy Hicks, who lives in the area, told WBMA-TV he was lying down when he heard a rush of wind that lasted only a few seconds.

“I jumped up and put my clothes on, put my shoes on when everything was over with. I come to the side door and looked across the street. I knew that something had hit all these houses,” said Hicks, who got in his car to go check on neighbors.

Authorities swarmed the area but didn’t find anyone who was hurt, said Zac Bolding of Greene County Emergency Medical Services.

“Most of the people we talked to as we were doing a house-to-house search explained that they were in their bathroom or an interior hallway, so they were listening to those warnings and without that I think we would have been looking at a much different situation,” he said.

In Arkansas, the woman was died when a tree toppled on her home in Rison shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, pinning her to the couch, said Stephen McClellan, Cleveland County’s emergency management coordinator. Rison is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

A day earlier, 23 people were injured in the central Texas town of Salado. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Wednesday that the twister was rated an EF3 with peak wind speeds of 165 mph (265 kph).

Tornadoes were also reported Tuesday in parts of Iowa and Minnesota. And a blizzard struck North Dakota this week, closing the state Capitol, schools, government offices and some businesses for a third day Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s blizzard warning for much of the state and smaller sections of South Dakota and Montana remained in effect Thursday. More than a foot of snow (30 centimeters) has fallen in Bismarck with about 2 feet (61 centimeters) in Dickinson and Glenburn.

“For the month of April it’s not uncommon to get the snow. Now, snow of this magnitude — this is something that’s a little bit more unique,” said Rick Krolak, at the weather service’s Bismarck office.

Naomi Benavides looks at what is left of the home of her sister, Vanessa Rios, on Wednesday April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed it on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. The family of four are in the hospital. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Pastor Billy Borho looks at what is left of Victory Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed it on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. Borho has been the pastor at the church for 43 years. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado struck on Tuesday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

David Preston and Amanda Lopez salvage belongings from the home of their friends Josh and Michelle Light, on Wednesday April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed the house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas, is damaged on Wednesday April 13, 2022, after a tornado struck on Tuesday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Amanda Lopez, of McGregor, salvages belongings from the home of her friend Michelle Light, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a day after a tornado destroyed the house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road near Salado, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A skid loader is used to move downed tree limbs on a property in Taopi, Minn., Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022. The damage was the result of the storms on Tuesday that swept through the area. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

A house shown on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minn., had its entire east side stripped away by the storms on Tuesday that pounded the little community just east of Austin, Minn. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, after a powerful storm swept through the community Tuesday night. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

People dig through debris on the north edge of Taopi, Minn., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, as they begin clean-up following Tuesday night's powerful storms. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

A pedestrian walks on East Divide Avenue in Bismarck, N.D., as the the main arterial streets and emergency routes are cleared of snow before city crews can plow interior streets as snow continues to fall , Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

A homeowner on Northview Lane in northeast Bismarck, N.D., struggles to maneuver a snowblower as he clears his driveway of deep snowdrifts, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Brothers Elisa Flanagan, 15, left, and Solomon, 16, back, shovel the wet snow from their driveway in northeast Bismarck, N.D., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Matt Mittelstaedt, a driver for Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, pushes as a Good Samaritan tows the large passenger van he was driving when it got stuck in the snow at the intersection of State Street and Divide in Bismarck, N.D., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

