Woman pleads guilty to sending ricin in 2020 letter to Trump

She was arrested trying to enter a border crossing in Buffalo, New York, carrying a gun, a knife and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, authorities said. Her lawyers did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the plea.

The investigation also turned up eight letters to Texas officials affiliated with facilities where Ferrier had been jailed in 2019. The notes created “fear and stress,” even though they didn’t succeed in poisoning their targets, said Alamdar Hamdani, the U.S. sttorney for the southern district of Texas.

Ferrier pleaded guilty to violating biological weapons prohibitions in two separate criminal cases filed in Washington and Texas.

Ferrier immigrated to Canada from France and is a dual citizen of the two countries.