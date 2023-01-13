Woman raped in unmonitored drug sting sues police handlers

Authorities said the device did not transmit the attack in real time, but experts told AP the technology to monitor undercover transactions has existed for generations and should have been used to protect the woman in this case.

The lawsuit alleges that deputies waiting nearby feared for the woman's safety because she was in the home too long and that one, Deputy Cassie Jolene Saucier, considered going in before ultimately deciding to allow the undercover deal to “play out.”

Neither Saucier nor Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood immediately responded to messages seeking comment. The lawsuit also names retired Lt. Mark Parker, the ranking official overseeing the operation, who told AP last year that the sheriff’s office didn’t start using equipment capable of monitoring in real time until after the woman's rape and often sent informants into stings without any recording equipment at all.

“We’ve always done it this way,” Parker said. “She was an addict and we just used her as an informant like we’ve done a million times before. Looking back, it’s easy to say, ‘What if?’”

The lawsuit says the woman “has suffered extreme emotional pain and distress" from having to testify about the rape in open court. She, too, did not immediately respond to a request to speak to AP, which typically does not identify victims of sexual assault.