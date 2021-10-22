Woman shot on film set remembered as gifted cinematographer

“I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set,” Director Adam Egypt Mortimer, who worked with her on the 2020 thriller “Archenemy,” tweeted. “She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film.”

The star of “Archenemy,” Joe Manganiello, tweeted that Hutchins was “an incredible talent & great person."

“I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age ... gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family,” he wrote.

McIntosh posted several photos of Hutchins from the set of her 2019 film on Instagram.

“We were so lucky to have her as cinematographer on Darlin'. We'll miss you. You were going to keep making amazing films,” McIntosh wrote.

On her Instagram page, Hutchins identified herself as a “restless dreamer” and “adrenaline junkie.” In recent days, she posted several images from the set of “Rust” on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The images included an early morning shot of the desert sky, a video of herself riding horseback during a day off and a photo of the crew gathered to express solidarity with union members seeking a new contract.