Woman soccer player will dress, poised to play for Vandy

She'll be wearing “Play Like A Girl” on the back of her helmet.

“I think it’s amazing and incredible. But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” Fuller said. “Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway.

COVID-19 protocols and restrictions have left coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri. That's why he reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help.

And if she is called upon to assist, Fuller will make history.

In this image provided by Vanderbilt Athletics, Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sarah Fuller kicks a goal kick during an NCAA college soccer game against South Carolina on Oct. 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline and she is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores take on Missouri on Sarturday. (Eric Glemser/Vanderbilt Athletics via AP) Credit: Eric Glemser Credit: Eric Glemser

In this image provided by Vanderbilt Athletics, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller watches a kick during NCAA college football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Fuller, a goalkeeper on the Commodores' women's soccer team, will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline and she is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores take on Missouri. (Vanderbilt Athletics via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt women's soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller has practiced with the football team, and coach Derek Mason says she's an option at kicker Saturday against Missouri. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

In this image provided by Vanderbilt Athletics, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller adjusts her helmet during NCAA college football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Fuller, a goalkeeper on the Commodores' women's soccer team, will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline and she is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores take on Missouri. (Vanderbilt Athletics via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited