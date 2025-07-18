'Women deserve to be at the table': The WNBA's signature shoe boom

It’s the latest installation in a busy boom for WNBA signature sneakers.

In the past three years, Breanna Stewart, Ionescu, and Wilson have all released signature shoes, with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese signatures in the works.

“We knew there would be an adoption, but we didn’t know it would be that fast and that grand,” Ben Nethongkome, the lead designer for Ionescu’s shoe with Nike, said of the growth of her line.

“It’s been highly rewarding to see Nike really addressing the ask and need from that side of the game,” he added. “It’s great to hear the (male signature athletes) giving flowers, like, ‘Wow, women’s basketball is really growing in a beautiful way.’”

StockX, a prominent force in the sneaker resale ecosystem, has been feeling the surge within sneakerhead culture. Sales of WNBA signature sneakers on their site jumped 938% from 2023 to 2024, and they are on pace to see year-over-year sales of them increase by double digits again this year. Brendan Dunne, senior director of customer community and engagement at StockX, called it “an explosion of interest.”

But don’t mistake it as a new phenomenon. Call it a comeback. From 1995 to 2010, nine WNBA signature sneakers hit the shelves, led by original stars Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie. In the next 12 years, there was only one, from Elena Delle Donne.

New York Liberty stars All-Stars Stewart and Ionescu were the first two active WNBA players to sign their new deals, with Puma and Nike, respectively, to end the drought and usher in this new era.

The most recent Sabrinas and A'Ones, both with Nike, retail at $135 and $115, respectively. The most recent Stewies with Puma retail at $120.

“When I was able to get mine, I understood the gravity of knowing it’s going to be a successful business, and showing the world that women deserve to be at the table talking about the signature shoe business,” Ionescu said. “They really can change the landscape of the sport.”

Wilson's first model was released in May.

“It’s been a dream come true,” the WNBA MVP said. “To see everybody in the community wear it, it warms my heart and it never gets old. I’m like, you really took the time to support me.”

The Angel Reese 1s are the next drop on the signature shoe calendar, and the shoe's image and “Diamond Dust” colorway were revealed to the public earlier this month. The shoe will be officially launching in 2026.

“I’m happy for that,” said basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who has been a mentor for Reese. “She’s having fun. She represents our family.”

“(The WNBA) is big, but it needs to become bigger,” he said.

Nethongkome said that in comparison to the design style in the 1990s, which was more “bold and kind of in your face,” many sneakers in their new lines feature more hidden nods, like the slight vertical tip of the Nike logo on Ionescu’s shoe to represent the breaking of a glass ceiling or the lowercase ‘i’ on the heel.

Those small design choices are representative of a larger trend in today’s new signatures. Personal details and storylines are becoming more prevalent, making each shoe especially distinctive to its athlete.

Ionescu’s sneakers feature gradient embroidery that pay homage to her Romanian roots, and Wilson’s original A’One colorway was pearlescent, as a nod to a pearl necklace her late grandmother gave her. A favorite saying from her grandmother is featured on the outsole: “As a matter of fact, the best is yet to come.”

