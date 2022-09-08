dayton-daily-news logo
X

Women's semis get set to go under lights | US Open updates

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Combined ShapeCaption
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
The women’s semifinals take place under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, with Ons Jabeur facing Caroline Garcia in the opening match before top-ranked Iga Swiatek meets Aryna Sabalenka

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The women's semifinals take place under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, with Ons Jabeur facing Caroline Garcia in the opening match before top-ranked Iga Swiatek meets Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek is the only major champion left, having won her second French Open title this summer. She also reached the Australian Open semifinals and is 19-2 in Grand Slam tournaments this year.

The No. 6-seeded Sabalenka lost last year in the U.S. Open semifinals, which remains her best performance in a major.

Jabeur is bidding for a second straight major final, having made her deepest run yet at Wimbledon. The No. 5 from Tunisia is 5-0 in semifinal matches this season.

In the surging Garcia, she meets a player who has won 13 straight matches. Seeded 17th, the Frenchwoman's first career Grand Slam appearance will send her back into the top 10 next week.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced there would be a moment of silence before the first semifinal match “to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

In Other News
1
Michigan’s high court puts abortion question on Nov. ballot
2
Hunt for shooting suspect shut down much of fearful Memphis
3
Canada rampage suspect death prompts fresh investigation
4
'A stalwart': World mourns Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
5
US restarts burns of forest fuel, paused after runaway blaze
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top