Women's soccer trailblazer honored by English museum

Parr joined Dick Kerr Ladies, the top women’s team in England, as a teenager and starred in a game on Dec. 26, 1920, that drew 53,000 spectators to Goodison Park in Liverpool. She played for the club, later renamed Preston Ladies, until she retired in 1951 at the age of 46.
During her 32-year career, Parr scored almost 1,000 goals.
After working at the munitions factory during the war, Parr trained as a nurse. She was inducted into the English Football Hall of fame in 2002.
A statue of Lily Parr is displayed at the National Football Museum in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Photographs showing women's football teams are displayed at an exhibition about Lily Parr at the National Football Museum in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Belinda Scarlett, curator of women's football at the National Football Museum, with the FA minutes book, detailing the 1921 ban on women's football in England, which is on display at the Lily Parr exhibition museum in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
A photograph showing munitions workers playing football during the first world war is displayed at the Lily Parr exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
A photograph showing Lily Parr, at right holding the ball, is displayed at an exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
A photograph showing Lily Parr is displayed at an exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Belinda Scarlett, curator of women's football at the National Football Museum adjusts some of the objects on display in an exhibition about Lily Parr at the museum in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Objects on display in an exhibition about Lily Parr at the National Football Museum in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
The Lily Parr exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Belinda Scarlett, curator of women's football at the National Football Museum, adjusts objects on display in the exhibition about Lily Parr at the museum in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
