'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut in theaters and on HBO Max

It is an unprecedented strategy for a film of its size, but a sign of the extraordinary measures that many Hollywood studios have had to resort to in the COVID 19-era. Most major films that had been set for 2020 have either delayed theatrical releases until 2021 or sent them to streaming platforms for a premium rental price, as the Walt Disney Co. did with “Mulan.”

Audiences have not been going back to the theaters in significant numbers since they began to reopen across the country in late August and most studios have pushed their biggest films, from the James Bond film “No Time to Die” to “West Side Story” and “Black Widow” to next year.