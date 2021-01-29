Workers escaped deadly leak by going through nitrogen fog

Jameel Fareed told WSB-TV that he avoided walking into the cloud of liquid nitrogen.

“First we just thought there was something wrong with the freezer. Then they started saying, 'Get out,'” Fareed said. “I just saw the fog, and when I couldn’t see down the steps, I turned around. But I didn’t feel anything.”

Maria del Rosario Palacios leads Georgia Familias Unidas, a Latino advocacy group in Gainesville. She said a number of workers told her they developed headaches, apparently from a lack of oxygen. She said workers told her there was a loud noise, and then some workers were rushed into a room at the plant before going outside, with a strong odor indicating the presence of nitrogen.

Workers who weren't hospitalized were examined after being evacuated to a nearby church, but Palacios said she's worried that they may have suffered undetected injuries.

“These families need medical attention,” Palacios said. “It's hard convincing folks to go in and get checked out.”

Gainesville is the hub of Georgia’s poultry industry, which is the largest in the country. Thousands of employees work across multiple processing plants around the city and much of the workforce, like in many meat-processing plants nationwide, is Latino.

St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Gainesville has parishioners who work at the plant where the leak occurred, and Deacon Ken Lampert said he was worried about how the victims’ families would cope financially. The community is not affluent, and incomes often support extended families.

“When out of the blue mom and dad went to work yesterday and they didn’t come home tonight, it’s devastating,” he said. “We will rally around them and take care of them and make sure that life goes on.”

A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at Prime Pak Foods, a poultry plant, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Emergency personnel gather outside of the Foundation Food Group site Thursday, Jan 28, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga., following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people. (Scott Rogers//The Times via AP) Credit: Scott Rogers Credit: Scott Rogers

A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at Prime Pak Foods, a poultry plant, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

A police officer directs traffic following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at Prime Pak Foods, a poultry plant, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Employees gather outside of the Foundation Food Group site Thursday, Jan 28, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga., following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people. (Scott Rogers//The Times via AP) Credit: Scott Rogers Credit: Scott Rogers

A Hall County Sheriff guards the entrance to the campus of Free Chapel, a church where about 130 workers were taken by bus to be examined for injuries following a liquid nitrogen leak at nearby Prime Pak Foods in Gainesville, Ga. A liquid nitrogen leak at the northeast Georgia poultry plant killed six people Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital, officials said. (WGCL-TV via AP). Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited