Workers start union push at Trader Joe's in Massachusetts

Maeg Yosef, a union organizer who’s worked for 18 years at the Hadley store, said the company has cut contributions to employee retirement plans — from the equivalent of 15% of an employee’s annual pay down to nothing — since she started there.

“A lot of us have made a career with the company, and planning for retirement is important to us,” she said.

The loss of benefits is a major concern of many workers who have recently launched unionization efforts, said Christine O’Brien, a professor of business law at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management.

“That’s a ripe situation for organizing, any time you take away benefits and employees feel a loss of control,” O’Brien said.

Around two-thirds the Hadley store’s nearly 100 crew members support the union, Yosef said. Their letter was presented to the store’s manager, who promised a fair vote, but the organizers hadn’t heard from the company headquarters in Monrovia, California, as of Monday, she said.

Trader Joe’s, when asked for a response to the union organizers’ letter to Bane, referred to a note sent to workers at the Hadley store by a store manager promising a fair union election.

“I understand that there are some legal steps that those Crew who want to hold a vote need to follow before it can occur, and they control the timing,” the manager’s note said. “You have my promise that we will not delay this process in any way.

“I believe our store is a great place to work and our compensation, benefits and working conditions are the best in the grocery business. But what really matters is what you believe. Whether or not to sign a petition to unionize or vote in favor of a union is your decision to make.”

The Hadley workers are organizing under the name Trader Joe’s United, which if successful would be an independent union, the grocery chain’s first. They organized “with the same instinctive teamwork we use every day to break pallets, work the load, bag groceries, and care for our customers,” their letter to the CEO said.

Union representation petitions increased 57% from Oct. 1 through March 31, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

Even though unionization by Trader Joe’s workers at the start of the pandemic failed, labor conditions have changed under the Biden administration and National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abbruzzo, said O’Brien, the Boston College professor.

“She's much more pro-union and that's going to work in favor of the Trader Joe's workers," she said.

But, the fact that the Hadley Trader Joe’s organizers are not affiliated with a larger, more established union that is more familiar with the organizing process could act as a detriment, O’Brien said.